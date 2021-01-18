Longtime viticulturist at Sonoma Valley’s Gloria Ferrer retires; other professionals news from Gamble Family Vineyards, Napa Valley Grapegrowers

Mike Crumly, vice president of vineyard operations at Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards, has retired.

Crumly began his career at Gloria Ferrer in 1986 – a year before the winery officially opened its doors as the first sparkling winery in Sonoma’s Carneros appellation.

He earned his degree in Zoology from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a degree in Viticulture from the University of California, Davis, where he also studied Enology. His postgraduate research in Canopy Management with viticulturist Dr. Mark Kliewer and subsequent vineyard work in New Zealand.

The company was founded in 1986 in Sonoma by the Ferrer family of Spain.

—

Raymond Reyes has joined Gamble Family Vineyards as director of viticulture and winery relations.

Reyes will oversee approximately 175 acres of Gamble’s vineyards, which span Oakville, Rutherford, Mt. Veeder and Yountville appellations.

He will oversee management of Gamble’s vineyards, including re-development and implementation of farming protocols, the company stated.

Raymond comes to Gamble Family Vineyards from Joseph Phelps Vineyards. From 2017 to 2020, Raymond drove the winery’s grape sales to new heights, established cutting-edge farm management protocols which increased grape quality and value while fostering relationships with top grape brokers.

Preceding his role at Joseph Phelps, Raymond held positions as director of winegrowing and grape acquisition for Domaine Chandon and Newton Winery from 2010 to 2017, director of grower relations for Gallo Family Wines from 2008 to 2010 and vice president of winegrowing and grape acquisitions for Constellation Wine Brands Icon Estates from 1999 to 2006. He holds a degree in Natural Resource Management from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo.

—

Viticulturist and winemaker Michael Silacci of Opus One Winery is elected president of the Napa Valley Grapegrowers board of directors.

In addition, Pete Richmond of Silverado Farming Company is named vice president; Mary Maher of Harlan Estate, treasurer; Paul Goldberg of Bettinelli Vineyard Management, past president. The membership has re-elected Garrett Buckland of Premiere Viticultural Services to the board of directors.

Rounding out the 2021 board are Walt Brooks, Karen Cakebread, Ted Hall, Kendall Hoxsey-Onsyko, Caleb Mosley, Dan Petroski, Erin Bright Russell, Robin Wenzel, Amy Whiteford and Dave Whitmer. John Wilkinson remains involved with an advisory board position.

Napa Valley Grapegrowers is a 700-member is a nonprofit trade organization.