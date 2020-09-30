Subscribe

Losses could have been more

CHERYL SARFATY
September 29, 2020, 5:33PM
Diane Dillon, Napa County 3rd District supervisor, said there were less than 15 wineries of the more than 400 built structures in the county that were damaged or destroyed.

She noted that while the losses are no less painful, it gives perspective as to how much worse it could have been. It also confirmed her belief that defensible space — a system for protecting structures — does work.

“I saw many structures and many residences saved where the fire would have burned literally right up to the wall,” Dillon said.

