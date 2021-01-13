Marin County nonprofit Vivalon names Anne Grey CEO

A former Orange County nonprofit leader has been chosen to head the Marin County nonprofit advocating for older residents and the disabled.

Anne Grey will lead Vivalon, formerly known as Whistlestop. The San Rafael-based agency said she is now in a transition period.

Grey will replace Joe O’Hehir, who announced his retirement on June 5, 2020, after leading Vivalon for 12 years. Her appointment comes after a three-year leadership transition plan implemented by O’Hehir and Vivalon’s board of directors. O’Hehir will work alongside Grey until he officially steps down on Feb. 26.

"It’s an honor to be chosen for this role because there are such big shoes to fill, and Vivalon is at a pivotal point in its evolution," said Grey in the announcement. “With my background in policy and advocacy, I understand how a comprehensive public health approach can effect real change, and I’ve seen firsthand how social interaction and proper nutrition along with access to transportation and healthcare are vitally important. I understand the challenges facing our aging population today and in the future. Now is the time to forge change. I am absolutely thrilled to be chosen to take the baton and help to continue Vivalon’s legacy of caring and improving lives.”

Prior to Vivalon, Grey was executive director at the Alzheimer’s Association Orange County. Vivalon stated Grey has also served as vice president at Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, executive director at OneLegacy Foundation, national director and executive director at Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and chief operating officer at American Heart Association Western States Affiliate.

Grey holds an MBA from Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School, and a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from the University of San Diego. In addition, Grey completed the Nonprofit Executive Leaders Program in Social Innovation at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and the Executive Women’s Leadership Program at the Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine. She was recently named one of Orange County’s Top 100 Most Influential People by the Orange County Register.

Founded in 1954 as Marin Senior Coordinating Council, Vivalon has programs in Marin, Sonoma, Solano and San Francisco counties. Vivalon nutrition services such as a weekly food pantry, home delivered meal programs, social connection through classes and events at its Healthy Aging Center, various outreach services, nutritious meals at its Jackson Café, and helpful information and referral services. Vivalon also provides special needs transportation services through its partnerships with Marin Access, Marin Transit and Golden Gate Transit as well as additional transportation services such as medical rides and private shuttles.