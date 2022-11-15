Marin County’s MarinHealth adds to vascular surgery team

Allan M. Conway, M.D., has joined the MarinHealth vascular surgery team, Greenbrae-based MarinHealth announced.

“Dr. Conway’s clinical and academic interests focus on the management of abdominal aortic aneurysms and thoracic aneurysms, including advanced endovascular techniques for complex aneurysms,” said Tina Desai, M.D., medical director of vascular services for MarinHealth. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Conway and expand MarinHealth’s team of expert vascular surgeons.”

Prior to MarinHealth, Conway was a vascular surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City for 10 years, where he served as an associate professor of Surgery and program director of the Vascular Surgery Residency, the medical center stated.

Conway is board-certified in vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery, completed his vascular surgery residency at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, was a surgery intern at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and completed medical school at the University of Manchester, England, the announcement stated.

He will see patients at MarinHealth Vascular Surgery, a UCSF health clinic in Greenbrae.