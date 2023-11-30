MarinHealth adds gastroenterology physician

Dr. Sirisha Grandhe has joined MarinHealth’s gastroenterology team, the health care system announced Nov. 28. Grandhe specializes in diagnosing and treating acute and chronic gastrointestinal issues.

Grandhe will see patients at both the Corte Madera and Novato offices of MarinHealth Gastroenterology. She is board-certified in both gastroenterology and internal medicine.

Following medical school at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Virginia, she completed an internal medicine residency at the Scripps Clinic and Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla. She then completed fellowship training in gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of California Davis Medical Center.

Before joining MarinHealth, Grandhe worked as a gastroenterologist with Washington Gastroenterology in Bellevue, Washington.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Grandhe and further expand our world-class gastroenterology practice,” MarinHealth CEO David Klein, said in the news release. “Dr. Grandhe takes pride in delivering high-quality care to ensure her patients’ satisfaction and well-being, and she will be an asset to our North Bay patients.”