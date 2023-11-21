MarinHealth appoints new chief medical officer

Dr. Anita Chandrasena has been appointed chief medical officer of MarinHealth Medical Center effective Jan. 2, 2024.

“Dr. Chandrasena is a visionary leader who brings a passion for excellence and innovation in health care. She has been instrumental in advancing clinical quality, safety, and outcomes,” said MarinHealth Chief Executive Officer David Klein, MD. “I am confident that she will continue to elevate our standards and inspire our teams to continue to deliver world-class care to the communities we serve.”

“MarinHealth has earned a strong reputation for providing high-quality care, and I am honored to join the team,” Chandrasena said.

Chandrasena graduated from the Yale University School of Medicine and most recently served as Dignity Health’s Chief Physician Executive for the Northern California Division and as Physician Executive for the Bay Area and Chief Medical Officer at Sequoia Hospital.