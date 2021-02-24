MarinHealth opening first urgent care clinic; Sonoma vintners raise funds for vaccines; other North Bay news

MarinHealth will open its first Urgent Care Clinic on March 9. MarinHealth Urgent Care | A UCSF Health Clinic, located at 4000 Civic Center Drive, Suite 206, San Rafael, will feature a dedicated entrance and waiting room and will share space with MarinHealth’s Outpatient Imaging Center (for X-rays).

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic will be staffed by MarinHealth trained clinicians.

Services at the clinic will include medical care for illnesses or injuries that require prompt attention but typically are not serious enough to require the services of an emergency department. As part of MarinHealth’s complete care model, the new facility will provide adult and pediatric patients access to a full spectrum of high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care.

—

The Sonoma County Vintners Foundation Emergency Relief Fund has donated $10,000 in funding to assist in alleviating the vaccine distribution costs. The funds will help to purchase crucial personal protective equipment, supplies, and more. Additionally, 20 iPads were contributed to help streamline the registration process.

In addition to providing financial support, the Sonoma County Vintners is assisting with vaccine distribution site volunteer recruitment and support; and providing vaccine education and promotion.

—

Autodesk Inc. (Nasdaq: ADSK) in San Rafael has announced Autodesk Build, a new project and field management solution and part of Autodesk Construction Cloud. Initially announced at Autodesk University 2020, Autodesk Build now provides construction teams with a single solution for project management, quality, safety, cost and closeout by connecting data, workflows and teams in one highly-configurable environment.

As part of Autodesk Construction Cloud, a subscription to Autodesk Build includes and is reinforced by:

Autodesk Docs: A centralized document management solution that underpins Autodesk Build's CDE, providing users with seamless navigation and integrated workflows to create a single source of truth across the project lifecycle.

Insights: Analytics capabilities that support the ability to collect, interpret and export project data; encompasses Construction IQ artificial intelligence to identify and mitigate risk.

Administration: Project setup tools including centralized user management and permissioning capabilities, templates and single-sign-on.

—

Girls Tinker Academy is expanding in 2021 to include a spring break offering for up to 48 middle schoolers in Sonoma County to engage in maker pedagogy and encourage the exploration and development of technical, mathematical and artistic abilities.

The Girls Tinker Academy is the flagship program of Community WISE (Women Investing in STEM Equity), a project of Career Technical Education (CTE) Foundation. Community WISE is a volunteer coalition of local employers, education institutions, students and community leaders working to identify and invest in engaging learning opportunities that inspire and prepare more young women and girls to pursue STEM education and careers.

The foundation, founded in 2013, works to improve the economic outlook for Sonoma County’s youth by investing resources in a coordinated system of college and career readiness programs that lead to high-wage, high-demand, and high-skilled jobs in the county.

—

For the third consecutive year The Fountaingrove Club in Santa Rosa has been recognized by BoardRoom magazine, the official publication of the Association of Private Club Directors, as a “distinguished club.” The publication’s annual award program uses a club-specific rating system that recognizes the club, its management, and its staff based on a proprietary criteria and evaluation process that distills and measures a club’s member experience.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Troon is a golf management company providing services at 585-plus locations around the globe, including managing 630-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses.

—

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, which has a Petaluma office, has expanded its Bay Area California footprint by acquiring Micor Insurance Brokers located in San Jose. Corrie Foos, president of Micor, and his team, joined Heffernan Insurance Brokers effective Feb. 1. The Micor San Jose office is Heffernan's 10th California location.

—

Winners have been announced for the 2020 Craft Distillers Spirits Competition, which took place in Santa Rosa.

For the first time, a pair of entries shared Best of Show honors: Oregon-based Gatsby Spirits’ corn vodka, The Tides as well as California-based Patique’s cherry liqueur.