Meadwood Napa Valley takes stock of the fire damage

Officials at Meadowood Napa Valley told the Business Journal Tuesday that it was the clubhouse, which included the restaurant, which was lost to the Glass Fire.

“As regards Meadowood Napa Valley, we are assessing the situation today, at which point we may have a clearer idea of the extent of the damage to the property,” said spokesman Brett Anderson.

David Pearson, managing director of the Meadowood Estate, released the following statement on behalf of its owners, the Harlan family:

“The Harlan family remains committed to the Napa Valley and this place called Meadowood, which, over almost six decades, has become intimately entwined with local life, serving its members and their families, while welcoming three generations of frequent visitors to the valley from around the world. During this time, the property and community have been home to the Harlans, whose children grew up here.