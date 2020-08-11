Subscribe

Meet Rebecca Hermosillo: A voice in Congress for California Wine Country's Latino community

JESSICA ZIMMER
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 11, 2020, 10:00AM
Updated 4 hours ago

Latino, Latina, Latinx

“Latino is often the preferred noun or adjective for a person from, or whose ancestors were from, a Spanish-speaking land or culture or from Latin America. Latina is the feminine form. Some prefer the recently coined gender-neutral term Latinx….”

Associated Press Stylebook

“The night of that first fire in 2017, I was getting ready for bed and I got an alert. For the next two and half weeks, I slept with my phone in my hand,” said Rebecca Hermosillo, district representative for Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

Today, Hermosillo, 49, continues being on call to help constituents, especially now through the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether the aftermath of fires or a rogue virus, she brings a thoughtful and compassionate manner, a tool she refined for years while cooking dinner and listening as the former executive director of Valley of the Moon Teen Center.

Hermosillo headed the center between 2008 and 2011, present for its $1.1 million transformation from run-down facilities and creator of several new programs. Two of these significantly helped at-risk teens: “Skills for Life,” which allowed teens to earn a California Food Handlers Card, and “Lovin’ Oven,” which gave teens an opportunity to cater for fundraisers.

Hermosillo’s determination partly came from observing her parents, Maria and Camilo Hermosillo. The Hermosillos came to the U.S. from Jalostotitlán, Mexico. Camilo entered the U.S. as a Bracero Program worker and later joined Leveroni Ranch. From 1982 to 1985, the Hermosillos ran Mi Tienda, Sonoma County’s first Mexican market and restaurant.

Rebecca Hermosillo grew up as one of six children on the 500-cow working dairy, a historic site southwest of Sonoma city. She later became a young mother and put herself through a specialized associates legal secretary degree program at Empire College. Her life experiences mirror those of many working-class parents in the North Bay.

The fact that Hermosillo is bilingual in Spanish and English and is familiar with people and places in the Sonoma Valley makes her a resource.

“Her primary area of responsibility is the Sonoma Valley,” said Thompson, who hired her in January 2013. “Rebecca grew up there, lives there, and knows everyone there. She’s such an incredible person. She also has a passion for making sure young people can pursue great opportunities. I feel privileged and blessed she’s part of our team.”

His district includes Napa County and portions of Contra Costa, Lake, Solano and Sonoma counties.

Hermosillo said her current mission is to “show up and be there for everything.”

“When we check in and show up at an event, we are paying attention and looking for ways to help. Then we are able to help and residents see a positive outcome. That gives us all hope,” said Hermosillo.

Becoming a bridge

Hermosillo’s day-to-day involves everything from expediting immigrant petitions to answering questions from veterans experiencing homelessness, as well as attending online and in-person discussions to support police reform.

Hermosillo was not involved in politics growing up. Long before she joined Thompson’s team, she worked in many other fields, including real estate, estate law, and retail.

She initially made contact with Thompson’s office by volunteering for his 2011 get-out-the-vote campaign “Connecting Latino Voices.”

“I was interested because I was still (executive director) at the teen center then. I didn’t see a lot of kids and young adults at political events. That was when I first noticed there’s a generational and cultural divide in civic engagement,” said Hermosillo.

Soon after, the Congressman’s team asked her in 2012 to apply for an open position.

“He wanted staff he hired to be from the community. That’s one of the reasons I was onboarded,” said Hermosillo.

Hermosillo’s first job was to take phone calls from constituents to resolve issues that concerned the federal government. Later she began field work, which involved attending events and public speaking.

Cheryl Diehm, Thompson’s prior district representative, said Hermosillo brings competence, skills, empathy, and respect to the position.

“She’s learned you can’t say “no” when a constituent comes to you with a concern. Rebecca finds a way to get to “yes,” said Diehm.

Herman Hernandez, founder of Los Cien, a nonprofit that advances belonging, trust, and equity in Sonoma County, said Hermosillo is passionate, sincere, and honest.

“The most important thing Rebecca brings, aside from her warm and receptive personality, is access. I grew up not asking for anything. I tried to do everything myself. Rebecca shows me the Latinx community has the opportunity to engage leaders,” Hernandez said. “With her present, I can say, ‘I need this.’ Many others can reach out to her as well, even if they do not speak English or are undocumented.”

Alegría De La Cruz, chief deputy county counsel for Sonoma County, said Hermosillo has built connections between members of the community.

Latino, Latina, Latinx

“Latino is often the preferred noun or adjective for a person from, or whose ancestors were from, a Spanish-speaking land or culture or from Latin America. Latina is the feminine form. Some prefer the recently coined gender-neutral term Latinx….”

Associated Press Stylebook

“She creates a sense of, ‘We’re in this together. You’re not alone,’” said De La Cruz.

De La Cruz supports Hermosillo’s efforts to reach out to undocumented residents.

“Having access to a Congressman is unusual for vulnerable communities. People who cannot vote may feel disconnected from the government. Rebecca’s work ensures they are heard,” said De La Cruz.

What teens taught her

Hermosillo acknowledges her position at Valley of the Moon Teen Center was an important step that gave her experience in “heart work.” Her time with the teens helped her become more conscious, connected, and invested in the Sonoma Valley.

Hermosillo joined the board of the nonprofit in 2007, the next year becoming its executive director. The Moon Teen Center in Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente became known as a place to hang out and find support. Hermosillo started cooking dinner with the teens every night.

“We’d sit down together, every night at 6 p.m. to create structure and family. They’d help cook and wash the dishes afterwards,” said Hermosillo.

Dora Barrera, now program specialist at the County of Sonoma’s Energy and Sustainability Division, remembered meeting Hermosillo at the age of 13.

“I was walking home. She was coming back from a Teen Center event and told me, “Stop by tomorrow.” I did. I didn’t leave until I graduated from high school,” said Barrera.

Barrera said Hermosillo has been a mentor and a friend, “someone who could relate to the teens and really understood us.”

“She has always been there to support me and motivate me. My current office is down the hall from hers. I still talk with her often,” said Barrera.

Sandi Funke, currently the parks program manager for Sonoma County Regional Parks, worked with Hermosillo in 2008 to write a grant submitted to The Stewardship Foundation.

The funding came through, $22,000 over the course of two years. The Outdoors to Excellence program Funke and Hermosillo created allowed them to take at-risk teens hiking, biking and on an overnight trip to the coast.

Funke said Hermosillo is an “authentic and wonderful person with an unmatched ethic of service and a killer sense of humor.”

“There’s a helper mentality in the Sonoma Valley, where people ask what they can do for others. To me, Rebecca embodies that through and through,” said Funke.

Learning on the job

Hermosillo said among the most critical positions she took early on was the one where she found a role model.

This job was an administrative position at GC Micro Corporation, a Petaluma-based supplier of computer hardware and software to Fortune 1,000 companies and government agencies.

GC Micro Corporation CEO Belinda Guaddarama is well-recognized as a leader in the North Bay’s Latinx community.

“I noticed how politically and civically engaged CEO Belinda Guadarrama was. That gave me a glimmer of hope. Someone that looked like me could be the boss,” said Hermosillo.

She said Guadarrama was stoic, quiet, and effective at securing significant government contracts.

“That’s where I learned to work how I do, quietly and efficiently. We don’t have to be the loudest in the room to get things done,” said Hermosillo.

Latino Business Leadership Awards

Read about the notable local professionals the Business Journal honored in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Hermosillo said another important step was earning her bachelor’s degree while working full-time at Thompson’s office. This took a lot of effort, especially during the 2017 fires and early 2019 heavy rains.

“I earned my Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration from Park University in July 2019. I really wanted that notch on my belt,” said Hermosillo.

As Hermosillo continues to represent the 5th Congressional District through the pandemic, she is continuing to learn. Now the tests involve finding new ways to be available, online, over the phone, and in person, when that is safe and appropriate.

“This is hard for everyone. I know peoples’ frustration is not personal. I understand it is never too early or too late to be service,” said Hermosillo.

Hermosillo said her advice for individuals going into business, politics, and community service is not unique. It happens to be the same advice her parents shared with her.

“Be appreciative of what you have, put family first, and always pay it forward. And also, when you give back, bring equity to people who are underserved,” said Hermosillo.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine