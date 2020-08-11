Meet Rebecca Hermosillo: A voice in Congress for California Wine Country's Latino community

“Latino is often the preferred noun or adjective for a person from, or whose ancestors were from, a Spanish-speaking land or culture or from Latin America. Latina is the feminine form. Some prefer the recently coined gender-neutral term Latinx….”

“The night of that first fire in 2017, I was getting ready for bed and I got an alert. For the next two and half weeks, I slept with my phone in my hand,” said Rebecca Hermosillo, district representative for Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

Today, Hermosillo, 49, continues being on call to help constituents, especially now through the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether the aftermath of fires or a rogue virus, she brings a thoughtful and compassionate manner, a tool she refined for years while cooking dinner and listening as the former executive director of Valley of the Moon Teen Center.

Hermosillo headed the center between 2008 and 2011, present for its $1.1 million transformation from run-down facilities and creator of several new programs. Two of these significantly helped at-risk teens: “Skills for Life,” which allowed teens to earn a California Food Handlers Card, and “Lovin’ Oven,” which gave teens an opportunity to cater for fundraisers.

Hermosillo’s determination partly came from observing her parents, Maria and Camilo Hermosillo. The Hermosillos came to the U.S. from Jalostotitlán, Mexico. Camilo entered the U.S. as a Bracero Program worker and later joined Leveroni Ranch. From 1982 to 1985, the Hermosillos ran Mi Tienda, Sonoma County’s first Mexican market and restaurant.

Rebecca Hermosillo grew up as one of six children on the 500-cow working dairy, a historic site southwest of Sonoma city. She later became a young mother and put herself through a specialized associates legal secretary degree program at Empire College. Her life experiences mirror those of many working-class parents in the North Bay.

The fact that Hermosillo is bilingual in Spanish and English and is familiar with people and places in the Sonoma Valley makes her a resource.

“Her primary area of responsibility is the Sonoma Valley,” said Thompson, who hired her in January 2013. “Rebecca grew up there, lives there, and knows everyone there. She’s such an incredible person. She also has a passion for making sure young people can pursue great opportunities. I feel privileged and blessed she’s part of our team.”

His district includes Napa County and portions of Contra Costa, Lake, Solano and Sonoma counties.

Hermosillo said her current mission is to “show up and be there for everything.”

“When we check in and show up at an event, we are paying attention and looking for ways to help. Then we are able to help and residents see a positive outcome. That gives us all hope,” said Hermosillo.

Becoming a bridge

Hermosillo’s day-to-day involves everything from expediting immigrant petitions to answering questions from veterans experiencing homelessness, as well as attending online and in-person discussions to support police reform.

Hermosillo was not involved in politics growing up. Long before she joined Thompson’s team, she worked in many other fields, including real estate, estate law, and retail.

She initially made contact with Thompson’s office by volunteering for his 2011 get-out-the-vote campaign “Connecting Latino Voices.”

“I was interested because I was still (executive director) at the teen center then. I didn’t see a lot of kids and young adults at political events. That was when I first noticed there’s a generational and cultural divide in civic engagement,” said Hermosillo.

Soon after, the Congressman’s team asked her in 2012 to apply for an open position.

“He wanted staff he hired to be from the community. That’s one of the reasons I was onboarded,” said Hermosillo.

Hermosillo’s first job was to take phone calls from constituents to resolve issues that concerned the federal government. Later she began field work, which involved attending events and public speaking.

Cheryl Diehm, Thompson’s prior district representative, said Hermosillo brings competence, skills, empathy, and respect to the position.

“She’s learned you can’t say “no” when a constituent comes to you with a concern. Rebecca finds a way to get to “yes,” said Diehm.

Herman Hernandez, founder of Los Cien, a nonprofit that advances belonging, trust, and equity in Sonoma County, said Hermosillo is passionate, sincere, and honest.

“The most important thing Rebecca brings, aside from her warm and receptive personality, is access. I grew up not asking for anything. I tried to do everything myself. Rebecca shows me the Latinx community has the opportunity to engage leaders,” Hernandez said. “With her present, I can say, ‘I need this.’ Many others can reach out to her as well, even if they do not speak English or are undocumented.”

Alegría De La Cruz, chief deputy county counsel for Sonoma County, said Hermosillo has built connections between members of the community.