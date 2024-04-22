Meeting fatigue: How to avoid workplace drain on energy and time

— Reducing unnecessary meeting attendance would not only reduce strain on employees and increase productivity, it would also help companies cut costs. For companies of 100 people, that’s a savings of nearly $2.5 million each year; for companies of 5,000 people, that savings rises to more than $100 million.

— Nearly 80% of employees report that their managers have not talked about declining meetings. Employees attending unnecessary meetings report feeling “annoyed“ and “frustrated.“

— Professionals spend more than one-third of their working hours in meetings. Although they report wanting to decline 31% of meetings, they actually only decline 14%, likely because of following organization norms.

— On average, organizations could save an estimated $25,000 or more per employee per year by reducing “unnecessary” meeting attendance.

Think you attend too many work meetings? You’re not alone. Meeting fatigue has gotten so bad some companies such as Marin County’s Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical hired a consultant to determine how it could be more efficient with these mandatory gatherings.

Ultragenyx has the added issue of being a global company, so not everyone is in the same time zone. About seven years ago it brought in the company Stop Meeting Like This to assess how it could better manage things.

“We wanted to make sure we were optimizing time in meetings and that they were the best use of everyone’s time,” said Bria Martin, vice president of culture and organizational strategy for the Novato biopharmaceutical company. ”If I end early, I call it giving you the gift of time back.”

Meetings are such a problem that Steven Rogelberg wrote a book, titled “The Surprising Science of Meetings: How You Can Lead your Team to Peak Performance.”

“Anyone about to hit send on a meeting invite needs to ask themselves two questions: One, does the meeting have a compelling purpose? And two, does that meeting require active collaboration?” said Rogelberg, a meetings expert and professor at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. “If the answer is ‘yes’ to both, hit send. If not, stop, think it through and determine if there is actually a need to meet or if another form of communication is sufficient” such as a phone call, email or instant message.

In a 2022 report by Rogelberg and Otter.ai titled “The Cost of Unnecessary Meeting Attendance,” it was revealed that workers average nearly 18 meetings a week, with each one lasting about an hour.

Different philosophies

One of the first things Mark Behl did last fall when he became president and CEO of Fairfield-based NorthBay Health was to create a no meeting zone. Managers are discouraged from scheduling formal meetings at defined times throughout the week and instead are encouraged to have more meaningful interactions with staff members.

“While NorthBay Health is not mandating a reduction in the number of meetings employees attend, it is actively encouraging managers to connect with employees where the work is being done one hour a day, Monday through Friday,” spokesperson Diane Barney said.

Behl is also cracking down on endless streams of emails that can take people away from their actual work. In January, he launched what’s called a “TOP 3 email” that goes out weekly.

“We tell our employees that we know they’re busy, so if they only have time to read one email, to make it the TOP 3 for the week,” Behl said. “It helps everyone to know which priorities we’re embracing, and what important events, challenges and opportunities are on the horizon.”

Like NorthBay Health, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa requires meetings across an array of specialties and at different times of the day and night.

In-person meetings are what the Sonoma hotelier finds to be most effective. While the number of them has not decreased of late, who has to attend them has evolved — as in fewer people.

“Teams are more cognizant of running shorter, more impactful sessions,” spokesperson Michelle Heston said.

Make it actionable

Ultragenyx has set up what it calls “meeting bands“ so people know what time is a good time for people to convene in the various locations where it has offices. This way meetings are not scheduled outside of normal business hours.

“We really made it a goal for everyone to save 45 minutes to an hour each day by having more productive meetings,” Martin said.

This is done by sending out clear agendas prior to gathering, having meetings driven by action and ending with action items.

Ultragenyx also has built in a cushion between meetings so people have time to decompress and reflect on what was said in the initial forum.

The company, through the outside audit, also came up with ways people could get out of meetings without repercussions.

“We gave scripts out about how to get out of meetings or to seek clarity of the purpose of the meeting,” Martin said. “People may ask, ‘What do you want my role to be?’ and ‘How long they can expect to be there?’”

It's about empowering people to have control over their time.

When it comes to off-site meetings, Martin says it’s important to have reasonable start times, schedule breaks, end at 4:30 p.m. and hold off on dinner until 6 p.m. or later so people have time for themselves.

Numbers tell a story

Even though Microsoft has one of the larger virtual-meeting platforms — Microsoft Teams — it recognizes meetings are a huge bugaboo for many employees.