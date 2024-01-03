Napa County’s Wheeler Farms winery welcomes hospitality general manager

Lauren Nicholsen has been named general manager of hospitality at Wheeler Farms winery.

"Lauren's extensive experience in marketing and hospitality is impressive, and we look forward to working with her as she ushers the Wheeler Farms hospitality experience into the future," said Bart Araujo, co-founder and managing partner of the historic St. Helena agricultural estate.

"Her passion for the industry, track record of success, and fluency in hospitality and client delight will benefit every aspect of this estate. We are beyond thrilled to have her join the team,“ Araujo said.

"This opportunity to work with the Araujo family comes full circle, as I’ve witnessed firsthand their influence on Napa Valley since the 1990s and what they have built both at Araujo Estate and at Wheeler Farms," said Nicholsen. "Joining the team here feels like home, and I look forward to strengthening J.H. Wheeler's position in the market, elevating expectations for client delight, and engaging with friends of Wheeler Farms.”

Nicholsen most recently served as the director of marketing and direct to consumer sales for Vineyard 29 and Cru.

She has a graduate certificate in marketing, management and digital strategy from Harvard University Extension School and is a candidate for Master of Liberal Arts Management, also from Harvard extension.