Napa Valley Grapegrowers longtime executive director to leave

Jennifer Putnam is leaving her job as executive director for the Napa Valley Grapegrowers, a trade organization representing 710 Napa County grapegrowers, vineyard owners and associate businesses.

The organization stated Putnam has held the post for more than 20 years.

“Napa Valley Grapegrowers is now ready to take the next step to become the world’s leading grower-focused viticultural organization,” the group said in the announcement.

Sonya DeLuca will serve as interim director during the search for a permanent administrator, the group, formed in 1975, stated.