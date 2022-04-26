Napa Valley vintner John Williams receives climate ‘champion’ award

John Williams, founder of Frog’s Leap Winery in the Napa Valley, has been named as his 2022 Napa County Climate Crisis Champion by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

“Sustainable agriculture is essential to protect our environment, and John has been paving the way to ensure that our wineries and grapegrowers have the resources they need to practice sustainable agriculture,” the representative’s office stated. “John’s work makes me optimistic about the future, and I look forward to working with John to ensure that every grower can continue their tremendous work while keeping our environment clean and using sustainable practices.”

It further credited Williams with being a pioneer of organic viticulture practices by abstaining from chemical fertilizers and pesticides, reducing irrigation, and installing solar technology.

Williams is also a founding member of the Napa Valley Grapegrowers Environment and Climate Committee and also serves on the organization’s Industry Issues Committee, Thompson’s announcement stated.