Napa Valley Vintners elects new board leader

Andy Erickson, owner of Favia winery, has been elected chair of Napa Valley Vintners.

Along with Erickson, the group’s board elected Cyril Chappellet, president and CEO of Chappellet Vineyard, as vice chair and Jaime Araujo, founder of Trois Noix, as secretary-treasurer.

Other members of the 2023 board of directors: Jack Bittner, winegrower, Ecotone Vineyard; Alycia Mondavi, CEO and co-proprietress, Aloft Wine; Beth Novak Milliken, president and CEO, Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery; Doug Shafer, executive adviser, Shafer Vineyards; Emma Swain, CEO, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery; Schatzi Throckmorton, owner and general manager, Relic Wine Cellars; Elizabeth Vianna, winemaker and general manager, Chimney Rock Winery; and Donna Walker, proprietor, Pulido~Walker Estate Vineyard and Winery.

Robin Baggett, owner and managing partner, Alpha Omega, is past chair and adviser to the board.

The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit trade association was established in 1944.