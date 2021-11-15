Napa Valley Vintners gives $5.9M to 24 local nonprofits

Napa Valley Vintners on Monday said it has given $5.9 million this month to two dozen nonprofits.

The announcement came as the trade association plans to start its year-round philanthropic fundraising effort early next year. Over the last 40 years, the group said it has distributed more than $200 million to organizations that focus on local health, education and wellness from funds raised from charity wine events. The key annual event was Auction Napa Valley, which was last held in 2019 because of the pandemic.

“We’re humbled to be able to invest deeply to ensure that equitable access to healthcare and educational opportunities are available to all those who live and work in Napa County,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO. “We believe a community is only as strong as its people, and we’re honored to contribute to programs that help our community members to thrive and succeed in life.”

The recipients this year serve more than 100,000 people each year, the association said.

Eight of the organizations received $2.7 million for their work in mental and physical health:

$600,000: OLE Health provides healthcare for more than 25,000 residents annually.

$400,000: Aldea Children & Family Services focuses on mental health, drug and alcohol programs, foster care and adoption services.

$400,000: Mentis provides mental health treatment and prevention services for all ages including on school campuses.

$300,000: Collabria Care provides end of life care, bereavement support and caregiver services.

$300,000: St. Helena Hospital Foundation provides mobile health visits, preventive screenings and COVID vaccines among other services.

$250,000: Community Health Initiative provides access to health insurance enrollment, patient education and advocacy.

$245,000: NEWS gives shelter and emergency assistance for domestic violence and sexual abuse victims.

$180,000: Planned Parenthood provides reproductive health care and sex education.

“Through their generous funding, our local agencies are able to make a big impact in the lives of residents through a variety of services, including physical health, mental health, family support, domestic violence and connection to community resources and programs that help to meet basic needs and promote wellness,“ said Rob Weiss, executive director of Mentis, in the announcement.

Nine family resource centers received $1.8 million for their work as one-stop-shops for resources, referrals and direct services:

$400,000: On the Move supports foster care, LGBTQ youth and provides family resource centers on six elementary school campuses.

$350,000: UpValley Family Centers provide financial education and assistance, early learning programs and immigration services.

$333,333: American Canyon Family Resource Center serves to strengthen the connection between home and school.

$300,000: Cope Family Center serves families in crisis and works to prevent child abuse through family support.

$125,000: ParentsCAN supports children with special needs and their families.

$90,000: Rianda House is a senior center that works to reduce senior isolation.

$80,000: Puertas Abiertas offers trusted support for the Latino population.

$75,000: Immigration Institute of the Bay Area’s Napa office gives legal assistance to immigrants who are eligible to become residents and citizens.

$60,000: Napa CASA provides child advocacy in the courtroom.

Seven organizations received $1.4 million to help local youth with what’s known as the opportunity gap.

$450,000: Napa Valley Education Foundation provides music and arts enrichment, college and career readiness programs and teacher training.

$350,000: Napa and American Canyon Boys & Girls Clubs provide a safe and engaging afterschool environment for youth.

$200,000: St. Helena and Calistoga Boys & Girls Clubs provide a safe and engaging afterschool environment for youth.

$200,000: Community Resources for Children focuses on early childhood development and childcare stabilization.

$80,000: Aim High prevents summer learning loss for at-risk children.

$65,000: 10,000 Degrees readies low-income youth for college.

$60,000: Girls on the Run empowers girls with social, emotional and physical life skills.

After canceling Auction Napa Valley in 2020, Napa Valley Vintners pledged to raise funds in new ways. In early 2022, the group plans to launch Collective Napa Valley, committing to distributions of $15 million over three years while the effort starts up. The $5.9 million distributed this month comes from proceeds from previous auctions and is the first installment on the three-year pledge, according to spokesperson Teresa Wall.

Public participation includes membership in the effort. Members in the drive, who can join for free, include interacting with participating winemakers at benefit tastings and events.

“We’re excited to introduce Collective Napa Valley to the community and to wine enthusiasts around the world. We hope to have as many community members involved as possible, and we look forward to reconnecting with our long-time volunteer network who play a key role in making our fundraising endeavors such a success,” said John Hamilton, Collective Napa Valley community board member.