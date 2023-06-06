Napa Valley wine bottler president wins North Bay Influential Women Award

Born and raised in Napa at her family’s cattle ranch, Jessica Tuteur grew up close to the land riding horses and backpacking with her family. She majored in environmental studies and conflict resolution at UCSC and was soon working at a socially responsible investment firm.

She also served in a water treatment capacity for developing nations and later accepted an accounting position at a large vineyard company where she supervised operations for a private label wine firm. During her journey, she realized that the Napa Valley lacked a superior, full-service wine bottling solution for the industry. This became the impetus for her decision to build and operate Infinity Bottling, a sustainable wine bottling and logistics enterprise.

What was the biggest obstacle you faced in your career?

Succeeding in a male-dominated industry required perseverance. I’ve worked exceptionally hard to gain recognition and move ahead.

What advice would you give young professionals?

Work hard, trust your instincts, listen actively, show empathy and mentor other women joining the industry.

What have you learned about your leadership style?

I lead my team with compassion, with lots of drive and tenacity to achieve business goals. That leads to a relentless pursuit of progress and success for our employees. I model determination, a never-quit attitude and encourage them to move up as individuals.

What are you most proud of related to your organization?

Surviving pandemic challenges, providing ongoing support for women and pushing back against gender bias and pay inequity, as well as supporting other women in the wine industry. I’m also proud of maintaining a higher-than-average female workforce in a manufacturing and production environment.