Napa Valley wine firm Demeine Estates picks new regional sales executives as portfolio expands

John Vidal and Scott Leverenz have been promoted by Napa Valley-based Demeine Estates as vice presidents of sales for the West and and East regions, respectively.

The family-owned importer and marketer of wines stated both began representing the core portfolio of Lawrence Wine Estates historic Napa Valley properties to the wholesale market, including Heitz Cellar, Stony Hill Vineyard, and Burgess, and have taken on additional launches Brendel and Ink Grade, as well as import properties Champagne Legras & Haas and Domaine de Montille.

Vidal has previously represented suppliers including Vineyard Brands, Vintus Wines, and European Wine Cellars during his time with Regal Wine Company, and worked for Wilson Daniels.

He holds a WSET III Advanced certification and has passed the entrance exam for the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Leverenz has two decades of experience in restaurants, sales, marketing and distribution, Demeine stated. He is a certified sommelier.

Vidal and Leverenz report to Leila Pearson, senior vice president of sales.

“This new chapter presents an exciting opportunity as we continue to define ourselves and look towards new additions in every facet of our business,” Pearson stated. “Scott and John have already shown themselves to be invaluable leaders in an ever-changing market, and we this opportunity will generate continued success with this new structure.”