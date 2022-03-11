Napa Valley wine group The Duckhorn Portfolio names chief marketing, DTC officer

Gayle Bartscherer hires Napa Valley-based The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. as executive vice president and as chief marketing and DTC officer.

“Gayle is an exceptional addition to our Executive Leadership Team,” stated Alex Ryan, president, CEO and chairman of the company. “She is a strategic, driven, and dynamic executive with a proven track record of identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in the marketplace, especially in the DTC channel. A gifted leader and marketing executive with a deep understanding of luxury wine, she will contribute immensely to both our day-to-day operations and our broader strategic planning, while also focusing on continuing to drive growth in our highly successful DTC program.”

The Duckhorn Portfolio has ten wineries, eight winemaking facilities, seven tasting rooms and more than 900 acres of vineyards spanning 23 estate properties.

Bartscherer was mostly recently with Jackson Family Wines in Sonoma County as senior vice president, International Sales, Marketing and Business Development.

Duckhorn stated Bartscherer began her career in wine at Blue Lifestyle as vice president of Business Development and Events. She also worked at Bon Appetit Magazine and Santa Barbara-based Beckmen Vineyards in marketing and operations. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in French and Italian from the University of London.