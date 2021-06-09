Napa Valley winery Ackerman Family Vineyards promotes Kristie Fondario to GM

Kristie Fondario has been promoted to general manager of Ackerman Family Vineyards in Napa, overseeing the Coombsville estate and the Ackerman Heritage House in downtown Napa.

“Kristie has helped us achieve our vision to combine our family-owned estate vineyard and wine company with an incredible venue to showcase world-class hospitality, top chef-driven seasonal cuisine and wine experiences, and a space for intimate, customized gatherings and conversation at the Ackerman Heritage House and The Aviary,” proprietor Lauren Ackerman stated in the announcement.

Fondario joined Ackerman in 2016 as brand manager. Previously, she worked at Sojourn Cellars in Sonoma in direct-to-consumer sales and partnerships and at a start-up winery in the Finger Lakes region in New York as director of sales.

She graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with degrees in hospitality and service management and in business management, the winery stated.

Ackerman Family Vineyards wines are distributed in select markets nationally and available for tasting at The Aviary, a restored carriage house at the Ackerman Heritage House in downtown Napa.