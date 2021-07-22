Napa Valley winery Far Niente buys Carneros vineyard, plans to plant 73 acres

Far Niente Family of Wineries & Vineyards, which is marking its 40th year of producing its Napa Valley chardonnay, has acquired a 133-acre vineyard in the Carenos wine region.

Formerly known as the Gran Val vineyard, the acquisition includes 60 acres currently under vine. The Oakville-based winery stated it will plant 73 additional acres in vines next spring. The purchase price was not disclosed.

“This vineyard will make an excellent addition to our existing estate program,” stated John McCarthy, director of vineyard operations at Far Niente.

Formerly a cattle ranch, the vineyard was established in 1980 along the rolling hills on the eastern side of Carneros, southwest of Napa. The site is currently planted to chardonnay and merlot.

“This remarkable vineyard supports our long-term commitment to producing some of the finest wines in the Napa Valley from truly exceptional estate vineyards that we nurture through sustainable practices, tried and true farming techniques, and more than four decades of experience,” said Far Niente’s CEO Steve Spadarotto.

Far Niente was first established in 1885. Shuttered during prohibition, it re-emerged with the restoration of its facilities begun in 1979. During restoration, the name “Far Niente,” which the company reports when ”romantically translated” means “without a care,” was found carved in stone on the front of the building.

Far Niente Family of Wineries & Vineyards’ Dolce brand was introduced in 1989. Nickel & Nickel, launched in 1997, is focused on producing single-vineyard, all Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon wine. EnRoute, established in 2007 in the Russian River Valley, is dedicated to the appellation’s pinot noir. Bella Union, devoted to Napa Valley cabernet and located along Bella Oaks Lane in Rutherford, introduced its first wine with the 2012 vintage. Most recently, the Post & Beam brand launched in 2020.