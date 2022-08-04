Napa Valley winery Merryvale buys more Mount Veeder vineyard land

Merryvale Vineyards has acquired a 4.5-acre vineyard on Mount Veeder in Napa Valley.

No purchase price was announced, but the St. Helena-based winery stated that the deal increases its estate mountain vineyards to 42 acres, spanning two Napa Valley American Viticultural Areas.

“With this latest acquisition, we continue with our commitment to a long-term estate focus for the brand and our wines,” proprietor René Schlatter stated. “This stunning mountain vineyard fits perfectly with our estate viti-vini philosophy of 25 years, namely, to grow and craft wines with power and finesse, with a sense of place.”

Vineyards for the winery, started by the Schlatter family over 25 years ago, now includes the Profile Estate, a 25-acre hillside vineyard overlooking St. Helena, and now 17 acres on Mount Veeder.