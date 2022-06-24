Napa Valley winery Opus One names financial planning manager

Becky Waxman has been hired as financial planning and analysis manager Oakville-based Opus One Winery, a joint venture between Baron Philippe de Rothschild S.A. and Constellation Brands.

“In this position, Becky will provide senior management with financial planning, including latest estimate forecasts, the annual budget, long range plan, and period forecasts. She will also provide decision-making support to the organization with financial analysis, special projects, and internal consulting. Additionally, she will develop and deliver managerial reporting and facilitate financial reviews,” the Napa winery stated.

Serving the last eight years as controller of an unnamed services company, Waxman started her finance career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and spent several years with an independent accounting firm, the company stated.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Davis; an advanced accounting certificate from Santa Clara University; and her certified public accountant accreditation in 2009.

Opus One produces a Bordeaux-style blend based on cabernet sauvignon grown in estate vineyards in Oakville. According to the firm, it is currently distributed in all 50 states and in 90 countries around the world, Opus One is now a joint venture between Baron Philippe de Rothschild S.A. and Constellation Brands.