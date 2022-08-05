Napa Valley winery Signorello Estate names consumer-experiences director

John Mangano has been named director for sales and consumer experiences for the family-owned Napa Valley winery Signorello Estate.

Mangano most recently served as senior manager consumer direct for Foley Family Wines, according to Signorello. Before that, Mangano was the senior hospitality and sales manager for Merus Winery in St. Helena, director of hospitality and sales for Napa-based B Cellars Vineyards and Winery, general manager of Napa Valley’s Oakville Grocery, and general manager and wine director at the Michelin-starred Etoile the Restaurant at Domaine Chandon in Napa Valley.

He has also worked for the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, Solbar at Solage, and Oceanaire Seafood Room in Washington, D.C.

Mangano graduated from the Accelerated Wine and Beverage (AWBP) program at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena and received an associate degree in culinary arts management from the institute’s Hyde Park, New York, campus.

He is pursuing his master’s certificate in hospitality management from Cornell University.

He is a certified sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers and is a certified wine professional through the Culinary Institute of America.

Founded in 1977, the winery at Signorello Estate was destroyed in the 2017 wildfires, and a new 28,000-square-foot winery and caves are under construction.