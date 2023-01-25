Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company announces staff changes

Jim Lincoln has been named senior vineyard and environmental sustainability manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company.

This was among several promotions and changes announced by the Napa Valley wine grape grower:

Brian Hoefgen has been promoted to vineyard manager for the Rutherford ranches, and after 32 years with Beckstoffer.

Enrique Lopez has been promoted to shop manager in Napa.

Paul Roussopoulos, who has served as Beckstoffer’s Napa shop manager for 27 years, has transitioned to a part-time role as shop consultant.

Sharon Knott will retire after 16 years as accounting and office manager for Napa operations.

Nicoletta Geyer has been promoted to Napa office manager.

Irma Lozano has been promoted to human resources director for Beckstoffer Mendocino and Red Hills of Lake County.

Lincoln had been vineyard manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Services’ 524 acres of vineyards on the Napa County side of the Carneros appellation for more than two decades.

The company stated that he began his professional employment with Swanson Vineyards in Calistoga in 1987, and in 1996 he moved Atlas Peak and William Hill Vineyards. In 2000, he began his employment with Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, before joining Beckstoffer Vineyards in 2002. Lincoln holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural sciences and management from University of California, Davis.