Napa Valley’s Brandlin Estate names Becky George associate winemaker

Rebecca “Becky” George has been appointed associate winemaker at Brandlin Estate on Mt. Veeder in the Napa Valley.

George has worked at Schramsberg Vineyards and Marcassin, before joining the team at Calistoga’s Kelly Fleming Wines. She worked there for more than a decade — the last eight as winemaker, Brandlin Estate stated.

“Becky is a remarkably talented winemaker with a gift for capturing the essence of the vineyards she works with,” says Daniel Zepponi, president and CEO of Two Estates Wine Collective, which owns Brandlin Estate and Cuvaison in Napa Valley. “As our vineyard approaches a century in age, her knowledge, international experience and passion for crafting wines that honor their vineyard roots will be invaluable as we look to write the next chapter in the story of our historic estate.”

George earned her Bachelor of Science degree in viticulture and enology from the UC Davis, during which time she spent a year abroad at the University of Adelaide in Australia.

Two Estates Wine Collective is an independent, family-owned Napa Valley wine company, established in 1969 with the founding of Cuvaison.