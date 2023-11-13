Napa Valley’s Far Niente Wine Estates names new consumer experiences executive

Napa Valley’s Far Niente Wine Estates has hired Erin Luby as vice president of consumer experiences.

Luby has over 20 years of experience in the wine and hospitality industries, including the last 15 as senior vice president of direct to consumer for Santa Rosa-anchored Vintage Wine Estates, according to the Far Niente news release Nov. 13. In that role, Luby oversaw 13 wine club programs and 11 tasting rooms across three states, with over 150 employees and serving over 220,000 customers annually.

One of Luby’s key tasks now will be the opening of Bella Union Winery in summer 2024. The vintner also has tasting rooms for wineries Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel.

"With her visionary leadership, Erin will continue our legacy of excellence in hospitality, connecting wine enthusiasts with our exceptional vintages, vineyards, and heritage,” said CEO Steve Spadarotto in the announcement. “Her passion for implementing innovative strategies will continue to help us set new standards in luxury hospitality, enhancing the connection between our wines and our customers.”

Luby said, “I take personal pride in ensuring each of the estates I oversee is aligned with the brand, from aesthetic to employee interactions, and am honored to be working with legacy brands such as Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel and to be at the forefront of Bella Union’s DTC journey.”

Luby’s certifications include WSET Level III and WISE Academy’s Tasting Room Professional and Tasting Room Management.