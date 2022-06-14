Napa Valley’s Gamble Family Vineyards hires Western US sales executive

Jon Diaz has been hired by Napa Valley-based Gamble Family Vineyards as its Western U.S. sales manager.

Dias will oversee existing sales in California, Colorado, Nevada and Arizona, in addition to spearheading growth in Alaska, Oregon, Washington and Utah, according to the vintner.

He will work with the firm’s sister label, The Mill Keeper, launched last year.

He has 22 years of experience in the wine industry, the firm stated. Prior to joining Gamble, Diaz founded Leaderboard Wine Sales & Marketing. Among his clients was Kimberly Jones Selections, which features top Napa brands such as Realm, Scarecrow, Maybach and Runquist.

Prior to that, Diaz was in sales manager positions at R.H. Phillips for eight years and at Middleton Family Wines for nine years.

Founded by third-generation farmer Tom Gamble in 2005, Gamble Family Vineyards owns approximately 175 acres of prime estate vineyards from top Napa Valley appellations — Oakville, Mt. Veeder, Rutherford and Yountville.