Napa Valley’s Hundred Acre Wine Group names 3 new chief officers

Landon Patterson will manage all non-winemaking and vineyards aspects of the business for Hundred Acre Winery, a Napa company owned by Hundred Acre Wine Group, as its new CEO.

“We are proud to have such an experienced and dynamic executive team to oversee Hundred Acre, especially as we launch these long planned and very serious new wine projects,” stated owners Jayson and Helen Woodbridge about the promotion of Patterson to the post.

He joined the Napa company in 2011, starting as a vice president of sales, and was then appointed chief revenue officer. The winery stated he was formerly the vice president of Sales/Marketing for several small family brands in both Napa Valley and Sonoma.

In addition, the company announced it has promoted Nicole Kilbourne to chief operating officer hired Tory Sims as chief financial officer and welcomed back Burges Smith as director of client services.

In addition to Hundred Acre, Woodbridge produces the wine brands Fortunate Son and Summer Dreams.

In 2017, Woodbridge sold the Layer Cake, Cherry Pie and If You See Kay brands, which produced value-oriented wine from California, Italy, Australia and Argentina. It also owns vineyards and makes wine in Australia's Barossa Valley.