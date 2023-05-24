Napa Valley’s Implicit Cellars adds Stephen Gage to sales, hospitality team

St. Helena’s boutique winery Implicity Cellars welcomes Stephen Gage to its sales and hospitality team as a consultant and independent contractor.

“We are excited to add Steve’s talents and skills to our team,” said Leary Cox, one of the three founders. “Steve’s passion for wine and hospitality will compliment IMPLICIT Cellars’ efforts to increase our presence and involvement in the Napa Valley wine community.”

Gage has worked in the Napa Valley wine industry for 24 years, and in the Bay Area restaurant industry for at least 15 years, including a manager and owner of a company he founded, Vingaged.