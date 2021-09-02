Napa Valley’s Lewis Cellars becomes 3rd wine brand in The Wonderful Company’s portfolio

The owner of Fiji Water and California vintners Justin and Landmark has added to its wine portfolio with the acquisition of a small-scale producer of Napa Valley luxury cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc labels.

Lewis Cellars partners Randy Lewis, who co-founded it nearly 3 decades ago, and Dennis Bell will continue to lead the operation, but they will now have marketing, strategy and sales backing by the team behind Justin Vineyards & Winery in Paso Robles, Landmark Vineyards in Sonoma Valley and California rose maker JNSQ Wines, according to the announcement from Los Angeles-based The Wonderful Company.

"We are excited to join forces with the JUSTIN team," Lewis said in the announcement Wednesday. "As we approach our thirty-year anniversary, we've had the pleasure of perfecting our wines for decades. With the additional resources and industry expertise available through this partnership, we can really show the world the excellence we've bottled."

Lewis and his late wife, Debbie, started the operation as a small family winery in 1992. One accolade is that its 2013 Napa Valley cab ranked at the top of industry magazine Wine Spectator’s Wine of the Year list for 2016.

"Lewis Cellars has a rich history, superior quality, and a pedigree that made it the perfect winery to help us expand into the Napa Valley region," said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, e-commerce and direct to consumer for Justin. "We look forward to upholding the Lewis brand, and the essence and ethos that Randy and Debbie established, while helping new audiences learn about and enjoy Lewis's exquisite Napa Valley wine."

The Wonderful Company, started by Stewart and Lynda Resnick, has a portfolio of California fruit, nut, juice, wine and real estate interests, including brands such as Teleflora, Paramount and Pom. Back when the portfolio was named after Fiji Water, it acquired Justin and Landmark in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

International Wine Associates was the exclusive adviser to and represented Lewis Cellars in this transaction.