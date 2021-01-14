Napa Valley’s Mira Winery hires Ed Thralls as president

Ed Thralls is the new president of Mira Winery in Napa.

Thralls came to Mira from Benovia Winery in Santa Rosa where he served as general manager. Prior to that role, he served as the director of consumer sales and marketing Flowers Vineyards & Winery and Huneeus Vintners.

“Ed has the one two punch of extensive wine business experience and in-depth understanding of high quality winemaking that will only accelerate the establishment of Mira as one of the world’s leading producers of fine wines,” Jim “Bear” Dyke, Mira proprietor, stated in the announcement. “Ed elevates an already exceptional team and I am thrilled he is joining us.”

Thralls holds a Bachelor of Science in information science from the University of Florida, an MBA in finance from Georgia State University and brings more than 25 years of combined experience in both wine and financial technology industries. He studied winemaking at the UC Davis and is a certified specialist of wine (CSW).

Dyke and winemaker Gustavo A. Gonzalez launched Mira Winery in 2009. The winery produces a limited amount of hand crafted, all-natural wines. The winery stated last fall it opened its winery and hospitality house on the 16-acre estate just south of Yountville in the heart of the Napa Valley.