Napa Valley’s Robert Mondavi hires new winemaking director

Sally Johnson Blum is the new director of Winemaking at Robert Mondavi Winery in the Napa Valley.

“Sally’s unparalleled experience in winemaking speaks for itself,” stated Geneviève Janssens,chief winemaker for Robert Mondavi Winery. “Her respect for Robert Mondavi’s pioneering spirit and dedication to California fine wines make her the perfect addition to our team as we pursue our vision to create wines of longevity, rooted in a distinct sense of place.”

The Oakville-based company stated Johnson Blum has spent the previous 15 years crafting wines for Pride Mountain Vineyards in St. Helena.

Johnson Blum studied abroad in France where she began her formal education in wine, and then went on to earn her master’s degree in enology from the University of California, Davis. She started her career at St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, working a harvest at St. Hallett Winery in the Barossa Valley and producing her own wine label, Lalys Cellars, during the eight years she spent at St. Francis, the company stated. In 2007, the Santa Rosa resident began her 15-year tenure at Pride Mountain Vineyards as only the second winemaker in the estate’s history.

Johnson Blum’s appointment comes at a time when the company stated its brand is undergoing “an historic transformation” including a multi-year renovation of its Napa Valley winery and visitor center.