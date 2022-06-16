Napa Valley’s Rutherford Hill Winery hires winemaker, supply chain director

Michael Coode is the new winemaker at Rutherford Hill Winery in the Napa Valley.

Coode’s experience spans 18 harvests across four countries, according to the announcement from parent company Terlato Wines. That includes tenure at Chateaux Margaux in France’s Bordeaux region; Paul Jaboulet Aîné in the Rhône Valley; Inglenook in Napa Valley; Inniskillin in Niagara; and Wolf Blass in Adelaide. Prior to joining Rutherford Hill, Coode worked at Rombauer and E&J Gallo.

Coode has a Master of Wine Business from the University of Adelaide and Bachelor of Applied Science in wine science from Charles Sturt University.

In addition, Terlato Wines also announced the appointment of Chris Wilder to the role of Supply Chain Director.

Wilder will be responsible for procurement, inventory management, supply planning and logistics across the organization and will support our Winery, Vineyard, Production and DTC teams, the company stated.

Wilder brings 19 years of experience in supply chain planning and logistics management. For the past six years, Wilder worked for Francis Ford Coppola Winery as purchasing manager. Prior to that, he worked for Java City Inc. in Sacramento for 15 years as district manager and director of Procurement.