Napa Valley’s Theorem Vineyards selects new winemaker

Andy Jones has been hired as winemaker for the Napa Valley’s Theorem Vineyards, a Calistoga winery founded by co-owners Kisha and Jason Itkin.

"Andy shares our family's belief that great wine starts in the vineyard," said Kisha Itkin, who also is company president. "His many years of experience with high elevation vineyard sites, his appreciation for soil and block diversity, and his hands off, minimalistic winemaking approach are perfectly aligned with our mission of crafting deeply expressive, vineyard-driven, wines of place."

The company stated Jones came to the Napa Valley to work in the restaurant industry but moved into the wine business via a cellar internship with Outpost Wines.

Theorem’s estate is located on the northern slope of Diamond Mountain near Calistoga, sitting at approximately 1,000 feet above sea level. It operates a second estate vineyard, located at 1,800-foot elevation in the Moon Mountain winegrowing district.