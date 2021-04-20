Napa Valley’s V. Sattui, Castello di Amorosa promotes Shelby Green to assistant winemaker

Shelby Green has been named assistant winemaker for Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga and V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena.

The announcement stated that Green joined the wineries in 2017, after completing her Bachelor of Science degree in food science with a minor in culinary food science at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo. She has also recently completed her two-year Winemaking Certificate Program at the UC Davis.

Post-graduation and prior to joining Castello di Amorosa and V. Sattui Winery, she worked at Ferrari-Carano Winery in Sonoma County.

“During the last four years at V. Sattui she has shown her ability to direct and accomplish the technical goals of the winemaking team. Her dedication is greatly appreciated, and we wish her the best in her career and continued success,” Castello di Amorosa’s Director of Winemaking Brooks Painter said.

Castello di Amorosa is located at 4045 Helena Highway. V. Sattui Winery is located at 1111 White Lane.