Napa Vally winery Hestan hires new sales leader

David Landis is the new national sales manager for Hestan Vineyards, a winery located on the eastern side of the Napa Valley.

The company stated Landis previously worked in sales for Silver Oak Cellars, Pahlmeyer Winery, Fess Parker Winery and E.& J. Gallo Winery. He started working in the wine industry in 1986 at the age of 17 in the tasting room at Robert Mondavi Winery as a “crystal engineer,” where he washed glasses and set up tasting areas for tours.

Hestan is named for owners Helen and Stanley Cheng, who purchased the Yountville-area property — a former cattle ranch — in 1996.