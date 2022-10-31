Napa vintner Don Sebastiani & Sons hires sales, marketing exec

Alex Innocent is the new senior vice president of sales and marketing for Don Sebastiani & Sons, a Napa Valley-based producer of wines plus wine-based cocktails.

Brands include wines The Original Smoking Loon and Pepperwood Grove plus ready-to-serve Flybird margarita, imported from Jalisco, Mexico, and made with 100% blue weber agave wine.

“This is a new role created to drive continued partnership and accountability in our sales and marketing organizations,” stated Omar Percich, CEO, Don Sebastiani & Sons in the announcement. “We continue to invest in our people as our greatest asset and Alex’s appointment is another step forward to building on the success of recent brand launches like Flybird, as well as fostering growth in our wine portfolio.”

Innocent previously was director of brand marketing for The Hess Collection Winery in the Napa Valley. Other stops on his career path include MolsonCoors. Innocent holds an MBA from the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from UC Davis.