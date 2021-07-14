Napa wine firm Demeine Estates names Scott Diaz to senior marketing role

Scott Diaz has been named senior vice president of Scott Diaz has been named senior vice president of global brand strategy and marketing at Demeine Estates, a Napa Valley-based négociant of fine wines.

The company stated Scott previously served as vice president of marketing and brand management for Wilson Daniels. In 2012, he was selected by founder Jack Daniels to lead the marketing and brand management team, covering a portfolio of 40 brands. A few years later he was appointed to oversee the creative services and public relations teams. Diaz worked with Wilson Daniels for 13 years.

“We’re excited to welcome Scott during such an important time of growth for our company,” stated Bouvier, president of Demeine Estates. “With his deep industry knowledge, demonstrated work ethic, and commitment to championing the world’s great producers in the wine world, we are confident he will lead with vision, further our modern approach and entrepreneurial spirit of Demeine Estates.”

Diaz has a degree in accounting from the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business and has earned multiple trade certifications including Society of Wine Educators’ certified specialist of wine, French Wine Society’s Bordeaux master level, WSET level 2 and The Culinary Institute of America’s certified wine professional.

Demeine Estates was founded by the Lawrence family and Lawrence Wine Estates Managing Partner and master sommelier Carlton McCoy Jr.