Napa’s Nomadica Wine picks 1st sales VP

Cara Bertone has been appointed to the newly created role of vice president for sales at Napa Valley-based Nomadica Wine Company.

“Having known Cara Bertone personally and professionally for quite some time, I’ve always wanted to work with her,” stated Kristin Olszewski, a sommelier who founded the company in 2016. “With Cara’s expertise in retail, distributor management and sommelier knowledge, we’re ready to crush 2023, helping people drink better and lower their carbon footprint while doing so.”

Bertone held director-level roles in national chain and regional sales for importers and wholesalers such as Young’s Market, Negociants Australia, and Napa Valley-based Folio Fine Wine Partners. Most recently, she worked in sales at Avaline Wine.

Nomadica describes itself as offering sustainably farmed, low-intervention, minimal sulfur, little-residual-sugar (dry) and vegan wines. Its portfolio is said to be currently available at Whole Foods but launching in Kroger, Albersons–Safeway and WalMart stores this spring.