Napa’s Queen of the Valley hospital gets $5.1M donation for stroke center

The Winiarski Stroke and Diagnostics Center is being created at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, a 208-bed acute care facility in Napa, thanks to a $5.1 million gift from the Winiarski Family Foundation, including legendary winemaker Warren Winiarski, his wife, Barbara, and family.

“Most of us have used the ER at some point,” said Winiarski in a video announcing the gift at the Queen of the Valley Foundation’s 8th annual Generous Heart event. “I’ve personally made trips there and so has Barbara. Our employees have also benefitted by having around the clock access to emergency care. It requires sophisticated diagnostics in a hospital setting to give the best response to serious medical conditions—strokes, heart attacks, accidents—and the Queen’s ER has medical staff who are specially trained in critical care.”

Winiarski is the founder and former winemaker at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa Valley. In 1976, a bottle of his Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars cabernet sauvignon was entered into a blind wine tasting competition in France and won. It became known as the Judgment of Paris and shocked the wine world.

The hospital stated the new center will include a GE Healthcare Revolution Apex CT machine, the only one of its kind in our region. This advanced technology will improve diagnostic capabilities and response times in the ED. The CT scanner’s location enables nearby ED physicians to be in close proximity when needed to attend to a critical patient who is being scanned.

“Napa Valley is our home,” Barbara Winiarski added. “We want everyone in our community family to have the benefit of the best technology available when they have an emergency. Queen of the Valley managed my care when I had a stroke—we are so grateful to have the hospital close by in our community.”