Napa’s Rutherford Wine Company hires new chief operating officer

Russ Joy is the new chief operating officer of Napa-based Rutherford Wine Company.

Joy recently held that position at Vintage Wine Estates, beginning with the Santa Rosa-based company in November 2021.

Family-owned Rutherford stated he has worked at both large and small wine companies including Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Napa Wine Company and Patz and Hall. Joy also served as a member of the advisory board for Silverado Farming Company in Napa.

“Russ brings over two decades of executive leadership in the wine industry to our organization,” said Morgan Zaninovich, general manager, whose family owns Rutherford Wine Company. “We’re excited to see how we will continue to evolve as a family-owned company with Russ implementing new strategies and helping us look toward the future. Russ has a wealth of experience and strong business acumen that we will be tapping into.”

Rutherford’s portfolio includes Rutherford Ranch, Scott Family Estate, Predator Wines, Rhiannon Red Wine, Lander-Jenkins, Silver Buckle, Four Virtues Wines and Round Hill California wines.