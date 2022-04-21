Napa’s Silverado Farming Company partner honored as Grower of the Year

Arnulfo Solorio, a partner and vice president of operations at Silverado Farming Company in Napa, has been named 2022 Napa Valley Grower of the Year by Napa Valley Grapegrowers.

In 2010, Solorio helped create the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, according to the nonprofit trade association, which reports membership of 685 growers and associated businesses.

“The farmworker foundation now serves thousands of people each year through its programs in literacy, leadership, vocational training, mentorship, and community participation,” the group stated.

Born in Patzimaro, Michoacan, Mexico, Solorio travelled to Napa at the age of 14. He began working at Charles Krug as a field worker and mechanic’s assistant while following crops through Arizona, California, and Washington. He eventually worked his way through school and was able to enroll in Napa Valley College in 1984. Since he began at the college, he has completed enough courses to receive three associates degrees – while working full-time and raising a family, the group stated.

He has worked as a vineyard manager of Napa County properties for Franciscan, Domaine Chandon, Mondavi, Charles Krug and Tonella Family brands. Beyond managing operations and personnel at Silverado Farming Company, he is part of the team that develops training, education, personal growth, and reward programs for employees.

“It is no wonder that someone as thoughtful, humble, and passionate as Arnulfo hatched the idea of the Farmworker Foundation. We are grateful for his tireless efforts in the community and his leadership within the Napa Valley Grapegrowers,” stated trade group President Michael Silacci.