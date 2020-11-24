Napa’s Wineshipping inks pick-your-delivery-date tech deal; other North Bay business news

Wineshipping in Napa and Commerce7 in British Columbia have announced a new partnership in the form of an application programming interface, or API, which empowers end customers to choose their own delivery dates. Wineshipping is a direct-to-consumer company, and Commerce7 operates a direct-to-consumer platform.

The announcement touted the partnership as one that will result in reduced failed delivery attempts and returns, saving wineries considerable cost and provides customers with a better shopping experience.

“The majority of returns are the result of failed delivery attempts, costing wineries and their clients huge amounts of money. Estimated delivery date is a feature the industry has been wanting for a long time,” says Wineshipping CEO Eric Lewis. “This partnership broadens our API ecosystems even further and is just one of many new tools we’re excited to roll out.”

—

One of Sonoma’s largest physical therapy practices and the only local option for aquatic therapy closed at the end of October.

Caliente Springs Physical Therapy owner and co-founder Mike Kelly is disbanding his corporation and terminating his lease at 17350 Vailetti Drive.

“It is devastating… but what it comes down to, after almost 20 years in business, is lower and lower insurance reimbursements, service interruptions during fire season and, now COVID,” Kelly said. “The bottom line has just fallen away.”

Kelly’s operation includes a small gym, three treatment rooms and use of the adjacent Aquatic Center pool. He specializes in aquatic therapy, and is one of the few North Bay physical therapy centers to offer the popular option.

—

Luca and Linda Citti announced via Facebook that they are closing their Kenwood restaurant, Café Citti, and moving to what used to be Whole Pie next to Hank’s Creekside on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa.

A combination of forces out of the Cittis’ control led to this move: the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent requirements that they serve outside only; two fires, including the recent Glass fire that burned parts of Kenwood; frequent PG&E shut-offs and rolling blackouts; and their landlord’s interest in repairing the building Café Citti has occupied for 30 years.

—

Be the Change Job Fair, a joint initiative between Diversity in Wine & Spirits, Wonder Women of Wine and other industry leaders, has announced what it terms the wine industry’s first virtual job fair focused on diversity and inclusion. The virtual job fair will be held on Dec. 2-3.

The four-hour virtual recruitment event will host carefully vetted employers who are committed to DEI with space for up to 1,000 jobseekers and multiple job opportunities across the wine industry. Applicants will be able to upload their resume, chat with employers and network with other industry professionals, while exhibitors will receive candidate resumes and be able to post job openings. One hundred percent of exhibitor proceeds will support the nonprofits Diversity In Wine & Spirits and Wonder Women of Wine.

For more information about Be the Change, to schedule an interview or request images, please contact hello@bethechangejobfair.com.

—

Transportation Authority of Marin (TAM) has kicked-off a study to determine the feasibility and potential benefits of allowing buses to bypass traffic on U.S. 101 by using the existing shoulder from Atherton Avenue/San Marin Drive in Novato to Mission Avenue in San Rafael.

The project will analyze converting the freeway shoulder in certain sections to a part-time transit lane that can provide faster, more reliable bus service during peak congestion times. “The concept is to allow buses to travel up to 35 miles per hour on the US 101 part-time transit lane when travel speeds on the freeway drop below that speed,” the announcement report.

Southbound morning congestion in Marin County’s US 101 corridor is forecasted to continue to grow in coming years, and the afternoon and reverse commutes may also worsen in the future. In response, TAM is actively seeking to involve the community to help determine if part-time transit lanes can help meet the needs of commuters. Interested participants can complete a brief survey at tinyurl.com/PTTLsurvey from now until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

—

Visit Napa Valley announced the re-opening of the Napa Valley Welcome Center in a new location at 1300 1st Street, Suite 313, located at First Street Napa in the heart of downtown Napa. Serving the entire Napa County region, the new 2,550 square-foot space provides a more immersive experience and amenities that better serve both visitors and locals looking to explore the breadth of Napa Valley offerings, the tourism agency stated.