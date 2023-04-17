Never liking surprises, top 10 US vintner warns wine business to watch out for what’s next

As with others in the business, how to keep younger people interested in wine can cause Jeff O’Neill sleepless nights.

That’s because the CEO of O'Neill Vintners & Distillers knows younger people are more apt to choose to consume a ready-to-drink coolers or cocktails than a bottle of wine.

“I feel, and maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I hope it’s not, that as consumers grow up, they will gravitate to more sophisticated beverages like wine,” O’Neill said.

He knows these types of beverages have come and gone through the years; mentioning how California Coolers was a thing in the 1980s but aren’t even on the market today. O’Neill knows RTDs will never totally disappear, noting how there are more of them now than ever before.

In the same breadth, the 66-year-old admits people in the wine business need to change.

“I think our industry missed the boat in that we have not been thoughtful in making wine accessible to consumers entering legal drinking age,” O’Neill said.

He points to how people are told which varietal pairs best with certain foods, that a certain glass should be used, and that the temperature of wine matters.

“There is a whole generation today that doesn't want to hear about it. They want to hear about how delicious it is, why they should drink it and what the ingredients are,” O’Neill said. “We need to evolve our language and how we communicate with younger consumers.”

The following is a Q&A between the Journal and O’Neill, whose company is based in Larkspur in Marin County. It has been edited for clarity and length.

Since you founded the business in 2004 it has grown into the 10th largest winery in the United States. What are your goals going forward?

Our goals are very simple. We want to continue to make better wines, offer a broad range in all price points that appeal to many people. We do like to grow. Then we can make investments in technology, people, serve our communities better, and of course continue our environmental stewardship initiatives. Not growing, in my opinion, is the same as going backward.

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers became a B Corp in 2022. Why is this designation important to you?

I am very proud of our B Corp certification. It is an incredible acknowledgment of all the hard work from my team across multiple initiatives over the years to ensure we do good by our employees, the environment, and the communities we serve.

B Corp is really a way of using business as a force for good. It ladders up many different impact areas where businesses can and should do their part to help improve. This includes environmental stewardship, corporate governance, social responsibility, and other important areas.

O’Neill is known for having a diverse workforce and supporting BIPOC youth with college scholarships. How does this inclusion help your business?

I think the world is full of inequities, and to the extent that we can use our success to change that and give other people opportunities that they may not have ordinarily gotten, but should have, is important.

Having a diverse workforce allow us to have a broader range of ideas, solutions, and ensure our company's make up represents that of the marketplace.

Our initiatives to support black students is our way to try to help solve the lack of diversity that still exists in our industry. This also has become an important source of pride across our employees that we are acting on social issues just as much as we are taking care of the planet.

How do you motivate people?

What we try to do is give people a responsibility and then let them pick up the ball and run with it. That has been very successful for me in many areas. My team, I believe, understands I'm not a micromanager, however, I will occasionally stick my nose into something frivolous.

What is your approach to making tough and important business decisions?

We really take a team approach. There are of course times that I feel very strongly about certain issues and will push my team in one direction or another.

But we have built this business by empowering our team to run their individual functions. We ensure that we lean on data, insights, and market intelligence to inform our discussions and decision making. We try hard to ensure multiple and diverse perspectives are heard and considered.

What aspect about your business keeps you up at night?

Probably the most significant challenge we are facing today is how to attract younger customers and increase their consumption frequency with wine.

The number of new offerings in the drinks business has increased significantly between RTDs, seltzers, distilled spirits, cannabis, and others. I am hopeful that we will get the new generations to appreciate the time and care it takes to craft exceptional quality of wines. How our industry and brands are a perfect complement to food. In contrast, I am also hopeful that they will recognize that mango seltzer does not go with dinner.