New estate chef hired for Sonoma County winery Ferrari-Carano

Tim Vallery has been appointed estate chef for Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Dry Creek Valley of Sonoma County.

Santa Rosa-headquartered Foley Family Wines, which owns the vintner, said Vallery worked recently at Coyote Sonoma Restaurant and Winery. His career spans 25 years and includes stints at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club, The Hilton Hotel of Santa Rosa, and the Seafood Brasserie at Vineyard Creek Hotel among others; he also directed his own catering group, Peloton Culinary & Catering.

He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York.

“We are thrilled to expand Ferrari-Carano’s culinary programming under Chef Vallery’s leadership,” stated Sam Sayad, estate director for Ferrari-Carano, one of 23 wineries in the Foley portfolio. “We believe that Chef’s well-designed food and wine pairings will highlight our dedication to the gastronomic arts as a whole, bringing a new level of hospitality and elevated wine experiences to our guests.”

Newly appointed sous chef James Molina joins Vallery at Ferrari-Carano, the company stated.