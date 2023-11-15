Avelo Airlines resumes nonstop flights between Palm Springs and Santa Rosa

Avelo Airlines has resumed its seasonal nonstop service between Palm Springs and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, airport officials announced Nov. 14.

Avelo restarted the Palm Springs flights Nov. 3 after suspending them June 19, as previously reported. It was expected that Avelo — which launched the service at the Santa Rosa facility one year ago — would resume the flights later in the year, after the Southern California desert resort’s scorching-hot summer was over, Airport Manager Jon Stout told the Business Journal in a July 29 report.

“As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of flights between Sonoma County and Palm Springs, we’re grateful for the support from our community,” Stout said in the release. “We are not only connecting two beautiful destinations, we are inspiring travel through affordable fares and exceptional service.

Avelo is offering first-anniversary one-way fares starting at $74 between the two airports, according to the announcement.

To date, Avelo has flown more than 14,000 travelers between the two destinations, as stated in the release.

“We’ve been very encouraged by the customer response Avelo has received since launching our exclusive nonstop service to Palm Springs,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy, said in the release. “We look forward to inspiring even more people to travel between Palm Springs and California Wine Country this season.”

The Palm Springs-Sonoma County route will operate one flight per day twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, until early January, according to Avelo. Starting Jan. 8, the flights will operate one flight per day four days a week, on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Avelo also services the Burbank, Las Vegas and central Oregon markets from the Sonoma County facility.