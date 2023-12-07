Sonoma, Mendocino cannabis alliances co-host harvest event

Cannabis alliances in Sonoma and Mendocino counties are hosting a holiday harvest celebration Dec. 16 at the Blue Ridge Kitchen in Sebastopol.

The two North Bay cannabis nonprofits are planning to use the proceeds to benefit programs that support local operators, farmers and small businesses.

Both organizations rely on memberships, sponsorships, donations and events to support their efforts.

The harvest celebration will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Barlpw restaurant’s event space. Special guest Tim Blake, founder of the Emerald Cup, will be the keynote speaker. Music, performances crafts and refreshments will be available.

Tickets are available online at www.scgalliance.com/events or at the door.

The Blue Ridge Kitchen is located at 6770 McKinley St. in Sebastopol.