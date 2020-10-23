California Wine Country hotel occupancy mostly consistent during summer amid coronavirus pandemic

Travelers over the summer months checked into North Bay hotels at a steadier rate, further suggesting the pandemic’s impact on the hospitality industry may be stabilizing, figures released Oct. 20 by data analytics firm STR show.

The data reflected three summer months, so the fall and winter figures are expected to show a clearer picture of COVID-19's lasting impact on the industry. But year-over-year comparisons continue to show double-digit percentage drops from pre-COVID-19 times.

With air travel still down, the majority of visitors are driving in for overnight or weekend stays, as North Bay tourism agencies previously told the Business Journal.

For September, the year-over-year hotel occupancy rate in Napa County was 51.2%, down 37.1% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $293.29 down 29.3%, while revenue was $22 million, down 56.3% from September 2019.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate was 62.9%, down 23.9% from September 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $149.48, down 29%, while revenue was $20 million, down 43.7%.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in September was 58.7%, a 28.3% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $159.57, down 24.8%; and revenue was $7 million, down 46.1%.

Solano County’s occupancy rate last month compared to a year earlier was 78.2%, down 4.7%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $94.59, down 14.7% from September 2019. Revenue was $10 million, down 10.8%.