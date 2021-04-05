North Coast senators Dodd, McGuire named leaders of California State Senate wine committee

California state Sens. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Mike McGuire, D-North Coast, have been appointed co-chairs of the Senate Select Committee on California’s Wine Industry for the 2021–2022 legislative session.

The pair will focus on mitigating the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the wine industry.

The committee is made up of a bipartisan group of senators from around the state who are charged with overseeing the diverse issues affecting California’s wine industry. California makes 90 percent of all the wine produced in the United States. The California wine industry has an annual economic impact of over $57 billion to the state and creates 325,000 jobs.

The wine industry is also an essential part of California tourism, bringing in upwards of 23 million tourists annually. Wineries in the senators’ districts are a particularly integral part of local tourism, accounting for more than half of all tourist spending on wine throughout all of California.