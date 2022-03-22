Northern California business voices of the pandemic: California Advanced Imaging Medical Associates
The Business Journal talked with Dr. Adam Nevitt, managing partner for the North Bay division of California Advanced Imaging Medical Associates.
How have the past two years changed you, personally and professionally?
Over the last two years, I have learned how to use the mute button! Almost all of my business and professional meetings have been converted to Zoom meetings. In-person meetings are very rare and in small numbers. I have become better at reading eyes rather than entire faces.
COVID-19 testing and quarantines have become routine. I miss traveling. I look forward to my next vaccine booster.
What was your worst fear, and did it materialize?
Thankfully, my fear of a more virulent and deadly form of the COVID-19 virus has not come to fruition. I am lucky to work with such a great group of staff and doctors that my fear of not having a functioning medical center was never anywhere close to happening. Incredible dedication and determination.