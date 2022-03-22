Subscribe

Northern California business voices of the pandemic: California Advanced Imaging Medical Associates

CHERYL SARFATY
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 21, 2022
2 years later: COVID’s impact on the North Bay economy

Sonoma and Solano counties: Different COVID approaches but similar outcomes

Sonoma has been among the California counties with the most proactive public health measures in the past two years, while Solano County has resisted measures.

How has each industry been faring?

Beyond the human toll, the pandemic, public policy responses to it and consumer reactions have had impacts on employers that vary by industry. We talked to players in several sectors, and here’s what they told us.

Voices of local business

Here are the personal stories of how North Bay leaders have steered their organizations through the past two years. What has changed? What were their worst fears, and how did they face them?

The Business Journal talked with Dr. Adam Nevitt, managing partner for the North Bay division of California Advanced Imaging Medical Associates.

How have the past two years changed you, personally and professionally?

Over the last two years, I have learned how to use the mute button!  Almost all of my business and professional meetings have been converted to Zoom meetings. In-person meetings are very rare and in small numbers. I have become better at reading eyes rather than entire faces.

COVID-19 testing and quarantines have become routine. I miss traveling. I look forward to my next vaccine booster.

What was your worst fear, and did it materialize?

Thankfully, my fear of a more virulent and deadly form of the COVID-19 virus has not come to fruition.  I am lucky to work with such a great group of staff and doctors that my fear of not having a functioning medical center was never anywhere close to happening. Incredible dedication and determination.

